Community Shout Out: Bonn and Ehnert make NDSCS President’s Honor List

DEVILS LAKE — Devils Lake’s own Cole Bonn and Breydin Ehnert have made the North Dakota State College of Science Fall Semester President’s List.

Bonn and Ehnert are both currently majoring in Welding Technology.

The North Dakota State College of Science recognizes students who have achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credits with letter grades.

