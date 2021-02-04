Congressman introduces Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act

WASHINGTON – In an epic move by members of congress, North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong along with 85 other Republicans introduced the Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act to authorize the construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The Legislation would declare that a Presidential permit is not required to construct the pipeline, a move made following President Biden’s decision to rescind the border crossing permit.

According to experts on the project, construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline would provide approximately 70, 000 jobs plus generate tax revenue, decrease our reliance on foreign energy, and strengthen American national security and energy independence.

“President Biden's decision to revoke the Keystone XL Pipeline permit is an attack on the way of life for thousands of people who rely on energy production to feed their families,” Armstrong said. “The Keystone XL Pipeline would transport safe and reliable energy across our Nation, providing thousands of American jobs in the process and increasing our national security."

Armstrong said the nation must do everything possible to see Biden's decision reversed and fight for energy policies that help move North Dakota and our Nation forward.

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said President Biden’s decision to stop construction of the Keystone Pipeline was catastrophic for American workers and families.

"Its impact on global climate change is negligible, but its consequences for workers, families, and energy independence are decidedly negative," McCarthy said. "Already, it has killed thousands of good, union jobs, and it could lead to higher energy costs for families and increase our dependence on dirtier Russian energy. At a time when households are already struggling, our immediate priorities are to protect American jobs and promote affordable energy, especially natural gas."

McCarthy said Eliminating the Keystone Pipeline will make addressing smart solutions that provide cleaner energy at affordable prices through innovation, research, and technology more difficult to achieve. He said that instead of eliminating the pipeline, we should embrace it.

Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney said the The Keystone XL Pipeline was crucial not just for the energy industry and the economy, but for the national security interests as well.

"As our economy rebounds, we need to be doing everything possible to create quality jobs for families, while reducing the burdens they face when it comes to the cost of energy," Cheney said.

She said continuing the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline was an important way for us to do that.

"I applaud Reps. Armstrong and Johnson for leading the way in introducing this bill, and I encourage all members of Congress – including Democrats – who support good-paying union jobs, lower energy costs, and efforts to allow the United States to maintain our energy independence to support this legislation so that construction of this pipeline can continue," she said.

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson, who also voted in supported of the legislature said the pipeline has played by the rules for years and met its burden of proof, earning dozens of local, state, and federal permits.

"The rule of law shouldn’t be destroyed with the swipe of the President’s pen. Rep. Armstrong’s bill reforms this system and would save American jobs along the way," he said.

