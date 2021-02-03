NDSU Extension, FSA to Host Quality Loss Adjustment Program Webinar

Ron Haugen

DEVILS LAKE - Producers who intend to apply for assistance through the Quality Loss Adjustment (QLA) Program will have an opportunity to learn about the program during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) are hosting on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. Central time.

On Jan. 6, the FSA started accepting applications for QLA, which provides assistance to producers who suffered eligible crop quality losses due to natural disasters occurring in 2018 and 2019. The deadline to apply for QLA is Friday, March 5, 2021.

“Natural disasters in 2018 and 2019 caused many ag producers to experience crop quality losses,” says Brian Haugen, acting state executive director for the North Dakota FSA. “Many of the eligible producers have already received compensation for quantity losses, and this program has been designed to provide quality loss disaster assistance as added relief for those disaster occurring events.”

The webinar will provide guidance for producers on the application process, along with the following topics that will be discussed:

Eligible crops

Qualifying disaster events

Applying for QLA

Payment calculations and limitations

Future insurance coverage requirements

“The QLA guidelines and application process is fairly complex, so this webinar will be a valuable opportunity to learn more about the program,” says Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension farm management specialist.

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/farmmanagement/qla-webinar.

Participants may ask questions during the live webinar. The webinar will be recorded and the recording will be archived at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/farmmanagement for later viewing. For more information on QLA, visit https://fsa.usda.gov or contact your local FSA county office.

