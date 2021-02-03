Missing person in Silver Alert case found dead in Starkweather

DEVILS LAKE — Devils Lake Police Department have concluded their search for 76-year-old Thomas Allen Townson, of Devils Lake, after he was found deceased in his vehicle in the Stakweather area today.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, police officials located Townson's 1998 Chevrolet truck in Stakweather, in Ramsey County, where officials said he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

DLPD said they are conducting an official investigation and have no further information at this time.

Tonson went missing on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. from his last known location of 320 7th Avenue N.

More information in this case will be made available as it becomes available.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our Twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!