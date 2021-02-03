Devils Lake Engineer Unit Receives Alert for Possible Mobilization

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE NEWSROOM

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota Army National Guard unit has received an alert for possible mobilization. If ordered to mobilize, the Devils Lake-based 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment would deploy to the U.S. Central Command (USCENTOM) area of operations mid to late summer 2021.

The unit is headquartered at Camp Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake and consists of about 50 Soldiers with a myriad of engineer construction skills. If mobilized, the length of their mission is expected to be about one year and would consist of general vertical construction and utility work.

“The skilled Soldiers of this engineer unit are proficient carpenters, plumbers and electricians; all the expertise needed to build and improve buildings wherever they serve,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general. “As always I am grateful for the superb support displayed by our Families and our employers for our Guard members. This support is critical to the successful accomplishment of our missions at home and overseas.”

This is the first overseas mobilization for 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment.

