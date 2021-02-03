Burgum orders evaluation of Biden executive orders on energy industry

BISMARCK, N.D. – Today North Dakota's Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order directing state Cabinet agencies to determine the impacts of recent executive orders issued by President Joe Biden's administration on North Dakota’s energy industry.

Burgum said in the order he is also ordering the agencies to identify opportunities to challenge federal overreach where necessary.

“The Biden administration’s recent executive orders pose a serious threat to American energy security, our nation’s economic growth and the tens of thousands of North Dakotans whose livelihoods depend on the oil, gas and coal industries," Burgum said. "Today we’re directing our state agencies to determine the fiscal, economic and workforce impacts of this regulatory overreach and identify ways to counter these harmful orders, including defending our state’s rights.

Burgum said the state will pursue every possible avenue to ensure the state remains a, "powerhouse for the nation and a beacon of innovation, entrepreneurship and responsible, clean energy development.”

“No one cares more about North Dakota’s environment than the people who live here, and we have some of the country’s cleanest air and water to prove it," he said. " As the nation’s No. 2 oil producing state and No. 6 energy producer overall, we know that only innovation, not regulation, will provide a viable path forward for stable, low-cost, clean energy."

Burgum said even if all American greenhouse gas emissions ceased, emissions from developing nations would continue to increase. The governor said he believes by pursuing an all-of-the-above energy strategy and leading the advancement of innovative technology the state can continue to produce clean energy locally and export these environmentally sound solutions to drive global emissions down.”

Burgum recently voiced displeasure at the president's executive order directing the U.S. Department of the Interior to suspend new oil and natural gas leasing on public lands “to the extent possible” for an unspecified length of time.suspension of the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Burgum said the order would deal a, “crushing blow” to the country’s economy at a critical time including raising price of gas for drivers, and taking away millions of dollars for schools, hospitals and other services supported by state and federal budgets.

President Biden also suspended the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. The 1,700-mile pipeline would have carried roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South and North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

