Breaking News Bulletin: Silver Alert issued for missing person

UPDATE: Devils Lake Police Department has announced that as of 2:00 pm the Silver Alert for Thomas Townson is still active. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please call the Devils Lake Police Department at 701-662-5323.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Thomas Allen Townson of Devils Lake.

Townson is a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 205 pounds with blue eyes, grey hair and balding. His last known location was at 320 7th Avenue NE on Monday, February 1 at 9 a.m.

He is believed to be driving a 1998 Brown or Copper Chevrolet extened cab, with a ND license plate reading 863AKJ. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jacket and jeans.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Devils Lake Police Department at 701-662-5323.

More information in this case will be made available as it becomes available.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

