Wheat Commission Elections to be Held in Northwest and Southeast Districts

Devils Lake Journal

The North Dakota Wheat Commission is seeking active wheat producers to serve as county representatives in the northwest and southeast districts of the state. The northwest region (District 2) includes the counties of Burke, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail, Renville, Ward and Williams. The southeast region (District 5) includes Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Griggs, LaMoure, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele and Traill counties.

More:Projected Crop Profits for 2021 are Improved From 2020

County representatives are vital to the Board selection process and also provide key input to the Commission on priorities for policy and budget. The main responsibility of county representatives is to participate in the district election to elect one producer from their respective districts to serve on the Commission board. County representatives are also encouraged to attend the annual meeting and provide input to the board on research, marketing or production issues of importance to their local producers. County representative terms are four years and representatives can serve unlimited terms.

Greg Svenningsen, current NDWC Chairman who has served three terms on the Commission board, encourages producers to consider running for a county representative position. While Svenningsen recognizes the hesitancy of some producers to get involved due to concerns of time commitment, he says there really is not much time required and the experience will be well worth their time. “Being a county representative is a great way to learn how your check-off dollars are put to work. The county reps are an important part of the Commission because they help give direction as to how the checkoff money is spent in terms of budget priorities and research needs.” The Commission board seat positions do require more of a time commitment and producers are limited to three, four-year terms.

Elections are conducted by the NDSU Extension Service. Many of the elections this year will be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. For a schedule of elections, visit http://bit.ly/3qXvwiS. For more information contact your local Extension office or visit www.ndwheat.com.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!