Otter Tail Power Company champions United Way

DEVILS LAKE - Now, more than ever, it's important to unite our communities and give back to those in need. United Way plays an integral role in this, focusing on the education, financial stability, and health of our community members.

We continue to be one of United Way's largest supporters in Otter Tail and Wadena Counties. In a typical year, Fergus Falls employees come together to fill and deliver food packs, participate in Day of Caring, load backpacks with school supplies, and pack emergency go-kits for childcare providers.

Although the past year was anything but normal, we still made an Otter Impact through generous giving. Combined with our company’s $15,250 match, our 2020 campaign for United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties raised approximately $47,000. We surpassed our giving goal, and we had more than 50 new donors. To thank our employees for their eager participation, we also donated books to kids in our communities. “We’ve got a lot of generous employees at Otter Tail Power Company, and I want to thank all of them for giving—and continuing to give,” said Greg Rausch, Otter Tail Power Company Sourcing Manager and internal lead for this United Way campaign.

This year we hope to broaden our United Way giving throughout our entire service area.

Supporting United Way is one of many ways we make an #OtterImpact in the communities we serve.

