Incident Reported in Mountrail County

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a spill occurring Sunday, January 31 at the Parshall 52-1114H well, about 3 miles northwest of Parshall, North Dakota.

EOG Resources, Inc reported Sunday that 300 barrels of produced water and 50 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure within containment on location. At the time of reporting all product had been recovered.

A North Dakota Oil and Gas inspector has been to location and will monitor the investigation and any continued remediation.

