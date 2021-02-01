Gas prices level out after January jump

DEVILS LAKE -- North Dakota gas prices have remained at a calm after the jump of 13 cents during the first three weeks of January.

In Devils Lake average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.29. According to research done by gas experts, one month ago the average stood at $2.17 while one year ago it was $2.41.

Experts said prices had been rising up with crude oil prices. Crude has traded between $52 and $53 per barrel, price points not seen since mid-February 2020. Gas prices are expected to continue to increase as long as crude remains at these price points or higher.

Nationally, the average price increased six cents last week. It currently stands at $2.42.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!