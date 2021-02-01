Devils Lake Candid Camera: Wolf’s Moon over Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE- Devils Lake Community resident Collin Evenson submitted this photo of the “Wolf’s Moon” from 7am lights of Devils Lake on horizon, captivating to earn him a spot in today’s candid camera feature. Great job Mr. Evenson!

Do you have a pic you think you made a great candid camera feature for the paper? Send it in and let us feature you in the paper! Send your photos to news@devilslakejournal.com today!

