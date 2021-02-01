SUBSCRIBE NOW
Devils Lake Candid Camera: Wolf’s Moon over Devils Lake

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE- Devils Lake Community resident Collin Evenson submitted this photo of the “Wolf’s Moon” from 7am lights of Devils Lake on horizon, captivating to earn him a spot in today’s candid camera feature.  Great job Mr. Evenson!

Collin Evenson submitted this photo of the “Wolf’s Moon” from 7am lights of Devils Lake on horizon.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.  

