Daniel AFJROTC defeats Devil's Lake AJROTC

DEVILS LAKE - Daniel AFJROTC defeated Devil's Lake AJROTC 809.5 to 685.5 in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League last week. With the win, Daniel AFJROTC is in fourteenth place overall. They currently have a 1 - 0 record. Daniel AFJROTC was led by, Jackson Dodson who shot a 223.2. The remaining contributing members were Keyaira Kirby, Savannah Dyer, and Monica Argueta. Daniel AFJROTC is from Central, SC, and is coached by Todd Preisch.

Devil's Lake AJROTC currently has a 0 - 1 record. After the loss, they are in eighteenth place overall. Devil's Lake AJROTC was led by, Devon Carlson who shot a 202.2. The remaining contributing members were Madison Weigel, Ethan Desjarlais, and Drevon Anderson. Devil's Lake AJROTC is from Devil's Lake, ND, and is coached by Todd Huderle.

Devil's Lake AJROTC is currently competing against Kelly Walsh MCJROTC from Casper, WY. this week. Kelly Walsh MCJROTC currently has a 0 - 0 record.

Currently the events are being held virtually due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

These two teams are competing in the National Air Rifle "New Shooter" League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition. Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs throughout the United States. Over 10 weeks each team competes in 7 games. Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal skill level.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes. Each athlete will shoots 10 shots in three different shooting positions, prone, standing, and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.

