Letter to the Editor: Mayors encourage legislature to reject HCR 3007

To the Editor:

As city leaders, we are grateful for the strong collaboration with the state of North Dakota as we continue efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While we are working together to bring an end to this pandemic, North Dakota’s legislature is considering a resolution that would put an end to our state of emergency. House Concurrent Resolution 3007 would send the wrong signal and remove a key component of our state and local response to this unprecedented public health emergency.

In every corner of our state, North Dakotans have stepped up and made sacrifices to save lives, preserve hospital capacity, and move us toward further reopening. As COVID hospitalizations nationally continue to recover from recent record highs, we're fortunate in North Dakota to be at our lowest level of hospitalizations since August.

We also have new tools at our disposal to fight COVID. With safe and effective vaccines, rapid tests and lifesaving therapeutics, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

As North Dakota leads the nation in the percentage of received vaccine doses administered, we want to show our gratitude and support for those everyday heroes who are helping to keep us on the right path. We strongly encourage the North Dakota legislature to do the same and reject HCR 3007.

Mayor Bernie Dardis – West Fargo

Mayor Brandon Bochenski – Grand Forks

Mayor Dave Carlsrud – Valley City

Mayor Dick Johnson – Devils Lake

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich – Jamestown

Mayor Howard Klug – Williston

Mayor Philip Riely – Watford City

Mayor Scott Decker – Dickinson

Mayor Shawn Sipma – Minot

Mayor Steve Bakken – Bismarck

Mayor Steve Dale - Wahpeton

Mayor Tim Helbling – Mandan

Mayor Tim Mahoney – Fargo

