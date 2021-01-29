Community College Foundation cancels spring Key Event

ERIN WOOD

The Community College Foundation that supports Lake Region State College decided January 27 to not hold its Key Event fundraiser in April 2021.

DEVILS LAKE - The Key Event silent and live auction usually is held in the fall of each year. The 2020 event was postponed until April 2021 in light of the COVID-19 situation. The event usually brings a crowd of 300-400 people for a meal, games, silent and live auction.

“After much discussion about the ND smart restart for large gathering guidelines and the COVID-19 preparedness and safety plans, we decided that safety of our guests, students and staff are of primary concern, and therefore we will not be hosting the April 9th Key Event,” said Elonda Nord, Executive Director of the Community College Foundation.

According to the ND Health Department, low/green risk level increases the recommended occupancy limit for bars, restaurants, and other food service establishments from 65 percent of licensed facility capacity up to 200 patrons, to 80 percent of licensed facility capacity up to 300 patrons, with social distancing. Face coverings should be strongly recommended or required. Banquet, ballrooms and event venues are recommended at 75 percent of room capacity, not to exceed the ND Smart Restart capacity limits.

“This is a large event and would be hard to enforce guidelines or have an event we are used to even when the county is at low risk,” Nord added.

The Foundation currently is running a “Win $2,020” raffle with a drawing to be held on April 9th. Plans also are being made for future virtual events such as a “Love Your College Day.

Nord hopes community members will consider purchasing a raffle ticket in place of a Key Event entry. Tickets can be purchased at LRSCFoundation.org or from any CCF Board member.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal.

