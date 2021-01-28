Larry Brooks, Guest Writer

Bottineau– Governor Doug Burgum has proclaimed February 2021 as Career and Technical Education Month. Known for Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, Dakota College at Bottineau provided students with technical skills, knowledge, and attitudes necessary for successful performance in a globally competitive workplace.

Comprised of nine program areas, CTE is developed to prepare students to meet the expectations of employers. Within each program area, there are career clusters offering several career pathways, valuable skills, and real-world experience. The career clusters serve as an organizational model to group occupations with similar traits. Essential skills and knowledge for each cluster identify and provide the foundation for CTE curriculum development and instruction.

Dakota College at Bottineau offers programs within these career clusters.

Education and Human Services,

Natural Resources,

Wildlife and Fisheries,

Horticulture,

Business,

Information Technology,

Photography,

Agriculture Management and Technology,

and, Health Professions, such as Nursing, Paramedic Technology, Allied Health and Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Bottineau is not the only community served by Dakota College. CTE programming is also provided at Dakota College sites in Minot and Valley City.

Students who successfully complete a CTE program can enter the workforce in one or two years after earning a certificate or technical degree. The CTE programs of study may in turn provide opportunities to earn industry-recognized credentials. In addition, some CTE-bound students decide to further their education by transferring to a four-year university.

There is a level of academic content and skill that is required for success in today’s career and technical careers. CTE provides comprehensive opportunities for students to develop the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century economy. Governor Burgum’s proclamation recognizes that students enrolled in CTE programs across North Dakota gain the academic, technical and employability skills necessary for career readiness.

