Devils Lake holds Shooting competition this past weekend

DEVILS LAKE - The Lake Region Shooting Sports Association and Ramsey County 4H Shooting Sports combined to hold both the North Dakota Air Rifle Open State Championship & the CMP State 3PAR Championship over this past weekend.

These air rifle matches are dominated by junior shooters from across the state of North Dakota even though the Open State Championship is open to participation by both juniors and adults while the CMP 3PAR match is limited to participants who are still in high school.

We have held the Open Air Rifle State Championship here in Devils Lake for many years now, but this is the first time that we have held the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s 3PAR State Championship in North Dakota. The Open Air Rifle match consists of 60 shots all fired from the standing position while the 3PAR match is composed of three 20-shot stages (Prone, Standing and Kneeling) for a 60 shot aggregate.

The big news is that not yet 15-year old Casia Steinhaus of Devils Lake won both of these State Championship matches. The competition for the open state championship trophy was very tight, just as it was last year. Casia was able to earn her name on the traveling trophy by firing a score of 575 out of the possible 600, one point better than Jordyn Ewine of Casselton, ND. Casia lead by one after the first 20 shots. Jordyn took over the lead by two points in the second set of targets. Casia then scratched out three points better than Jordyn over the final 20 shots to put her aggregate one point better than Jordyn’s.

We were pleased with how well the CMP 3PAR match went. With 16 high school age competitors, there was some real strong competition and outstanding results. Many places separated by only one or two points.

Congratulations to our Gold Medalist, Casia Steinhaus, with her 586. The Silver Medal went to Jordyn Ewine followed by Hannah Vaagen for the Bronze.

The winning team of Girl Power…and Jacob (Cassandra Christensen, Casia Steinhaus, Hannah Vaagen and Jacob Vaagen) combined for a total score of 2276 to earn the opportunity to compete in the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s Regional Championships to be held later this spring. Jordyn Ewine also earned an individual spot to compete in those regional championship matches.

The complete results are available at the Lake Region Shooting Sports Association’s team page at the Orion Results website: http://www.orionresults.com/lrssand

