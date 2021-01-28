Burgum voices displeasure at Biden’s suspension of Oil and Gas Leases

BISMARCK – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has given has spoken up on his thoughts after President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the U.S. Department of the Interior to suspend new oil and natural gas leasing on public lands “to the extent possible” for an unspecified length of time.

“Less than a week after suspending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands for 60 days, the administration has doubled down on this harmful policy by extending it and prolonging the threat to American energy security, economic growth and U.S. energy and manufacturing jobs,” Burgum said.

More:Burgum responds to Biden revoking permit for Keystone XL pipeline

Burgum said the moratorium would deal a, “crushing blow” to the country’s economy at a critical time including raising price of gas for drivers, and taking away millions of dollars for schools, hospitals and other services supported by state and federal budgets.

“North Dakota has among the nation’s cleanest air and water because we have developed our abundant mineral resources responsibly on both public and private lands. He said. “We urge the Biden administration to reverse this decision and work with states on forward-looking solutions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions through continued investment and innovation rather than backwards-looking, top-down regulations that hurt hardworking Americans and their communities.”

In his first week in office, President Biden suspended the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. The 1,700-mile pipeline would have carried roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South and North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!