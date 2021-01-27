EDUCATOR HALL OF FAME SEEKS NOMINATIONS

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

DEVILS LAKE - Its time to nominate your favorite educator!

The Devils Lake Public Schools Development Fund is proud to support the Educator Hall of Fame for the Devils Lake Public Schools. To be eligible, the person must have been retired for at least two years, employed in the system for 15 years or more, have at least two nominations and have made a significant contribution to the school and/or students.

Your nominee can be a past educator, including educational professional staff, or a member of the teaching staff or administration from any of the elementary schools, Central Middle School, Devils Lake High School or Lake Area Career & Technology Center.

Forms can be found on the Devils Lake Public Schools Development Fund Facebook page or obtained by emailing Lara.Prozinski@dlschools.org

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

