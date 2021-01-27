Community Shout Out: Devils Lake’s Paige Larson makes Minot State VPAA Honor Roll

DEVILS LAKE – In today’s Community Shout Out we honor Devils Lakes very own Paige Larson.

Larson was the only Ramsey county resident out of 302 students who were named in Minot State University Vice President for Academic Affairs’ Honor Roll for Fall 2020.

Students who earned a term grade point average of 3.5-3.79 while enrolled for 12 or more credits during the Fall 2020 semester were named to the VPAA list. The honor will show on the student’s transcript for the semester it was earned.

“Congratulations to all the students on the VP for Academic Affairs Honor Roll. This honor is evidence of the hard work and dedication of these students during the fall semester. I am proud of the students named to this fall’s list,” said Laurie Geller, Minot State vice president for academic affairs.

On behalf of Devils Lake Journal, congratulations to Paige Larson on achievements this term!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127. Follow him on Twitter, @KWBOYER_DLJ.