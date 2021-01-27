Basic Life Support Class for Healthcare Providers

Erin Wood, Lake Region State College

Are you a nurse or nursing student needing CPR certification?

If you are, TRAIN ND Northeast is offering Basic Life Support classes for healthcare providers.

The class will be held Feb. 24th from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm in Bergstrom Technical Center. Cost: $65. Certification is offered through American Heart Association. Call (701) 662-1578 to register.

