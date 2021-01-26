Cramer talks at North Dakota Right to Life Virtual "Walk for Life" Event

Devils Lake Journal

BISMARCK – Over the weekend, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) delivered remarks at a North Dakota Right to Life virtual “Walk for Life” event.

“Last week America watched as President Biden committed to supporting abortion and to providing funding for it around the world. I unite with those who stand firmly opposed to such efforts and in support of life,” said Senator Cramer. “Thank you to all who are fighting to be a voice for the voiceless.”

The Biden Administration on Thursday signaled its intent to issue an Executive Order reversing the Mexico City Policy, which would allow federal funds to be used for abortion practices in foreign nations.

Senator Cramer received an “A+” rating on the Susan B. Anthony List National Pro-Life Scorecard. During the 116th Congress, the senator cosponsored 22 pieces of pro-life legislation and introduced the Unborn Child Support Act and the Patient Rights Act. His first speech on the Senate floor was in support of efforts to defend the right to life.