Homeless Point-in-Time Count Planned for Jan. 27th

Special to Devils Lake News Room

DEVILS LAKE – The North Dakota Continuum of Care (ND CoC) will conduct a Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of the people in the state who are experiencing homelessness on Jan. 27, 2021.

“The data collected during the Point-in-Time Count is used to measure homelessness at a local, state and national level,” said Dave Flohr, North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) executive director. “The information helps to identify strengths and service gaps, increase public awareness, measure progress, and assist local entities with system planning and responses.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires CoCs to conduct an annual count of sheltered people experiencing homelessness. While a count of people who are unsheltered in only required in odd numbered years, the ND CoC conducts one annually as well. Each count is planned, coordinated, and carried out locally.

“To complete the count requires strong regional engagement that is coordinated by an area lead who works with volunteers to collect clean and current data from homeless service providers while law enforcement, healthcare and other providers work to identify persons who are unsheltered,” said Flohr.

To learn more about the PIT Count or to provide assistance, contact your region’s area lead.

Region 3, Devils Lake, Patrick Schmid, pjschmid@nd.gov or (701) 665-2261.

The goal of HUD’s CoC Program is to promote a communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. The program provides funding to support efforts to end homelessness, promotes access to and effective utilization of programs, and optimizes the self-sufficiency of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

NDHFA acts as the Collaborative Applicant for the state’s CoC whose geographic area encompasses all 53 of North Dakota’s counties, its cities, towns, and unincorporated areas, as well as the state’s five federally recognized tribes. More information about the ND CoC is available online at https://ndcontinuumofcare.org.

NDHFA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans. The North Dakota Industrial Commission, consisting of Governor Doug Burgum as chairman, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, oversees the agency.

