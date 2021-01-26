COMMUNITY SHOUT OUT: Devils Lake’s own Joel Jones make Minot State President’s List

Devils Lake – In today’s Community Shout Out, we honor Devils Lakes own Joel Jones, who was one of over 400 students of Minot State to be honored with the unique distinction of being named to the President’s List this semester.

Students who earned a term grade point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled for 12 or more credits during the Fall 2020 semester were named to the list. The honor will show on the student’s transcript for the semester it was earned.

“I am especially pleased to congratulate all of the students being honored with Minot State University’s highest level of academic achievement — the President’s List. These students are to be applauded for their academic excellence and commended for the accomplishments they earned during the fall semester,” Minot State President Dr. Steven Shirley said.

On behalf of Devils Lake Journal, congratulations to Joel Jones on your outstanding achievement this semester!

