Lake Region Public Library: in the news

Celeste Ertelt, Guest Writer

DEVILS LAKE - The Lake Region Public Library will be starting up their book club with Abercrombie Trail on Feb 3 via Zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also a new book display entitled Books to Inspire a New You in 2021.

Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Adult Fiction). Twelve early pieces never before collected that offer an illuminating glimpse into the mind and process of Joan Didion.

Mostly drawn from the earliest part of her astonishing five-decade career, the wide-ranging pieces in this collection include Didion writing about a Gamblers Anonymous meeting, a visit to San Simeon, and a reunion of WWII veterans in Las Vegas, and about topics ranging from Nancy Reagan to Robert Mapplethorpe to Martha Stewart.

Prodigal Son by Gregg Hurwitz (Adult Fiction). As a boy, Evan Smoak was pulled out of a foster home and trained in an off-the-books operation known as the Orphan Program. He was a government assassin, perhaps the best, known to a few insiders as Orphan X. He eventually broke with the Program and adopted a new name—The Nowhere Man—and a new mission, helping the most desperate in their times of trouble. But the highest power in the country has made him a tempting offer—in exchange for an unofficial pardon, he must stop his clandestine activities as The Nowhere Man. Now Evan has to do the one thing he’s least equipped to do—live a normal life.

The Russian by James Patterson (Adult Fiction). Weeks before NYPD Detective Michael Bennett is to marry his longtime love, Mary Catherine, an assassin announces his presence in a manner as precise as it was gruesome. Tasked with working alongside the FBI, Bennett and his gung-ho new partner uncover multiple cold-case homicides across the country that fit the same distinctive pattern -- proving the perpetrator they seek is as experienced at ending.

What Could Be Saved by Liese O’Halloran Schwarz (Adult Fiction). Washington, DC, 2019: Laura Preston is a reclusive artist at odds with her older sister Bea as their elegant, formidable mother slowly slides into dementia. When a stranger contacts Laura claiming to be her brother who disappeared forty years earlier when the family lived in Bangkok, Laura ignores Bea’s warnings of a scam and flies to Thailand to see if it can be true. But meeting him in person leads to more questions than answers.

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard (Adult Fiction). For fifteen years August Sitwell has worked for the Barclays, a well-to-do white family who plucked him from an orphan asylum and gave him a job. The groundskeeper is part of the household’s all-black staff, along with “Miss Mamie,” the talented cook, pretty new maid Jennie Williams, and three young kitchen apprentices—the latest orphan boys Mr. Barclay has taken in to "civilize" boys like August.

Henry Heckelbeck and the Race Car Derby #5 by Wanda Coven (Juvenile Fiction). Henry and his friends are going to race in a race car derby! The only problem is each racer has to build their own car. Can Henry magic together the perfect ride? Or will he crash and burn?

With easy-to-read language and illustrations on almost every page, the Henry Heckelbeck chapter books are perfect for beginning readers.

Pizza and Taco; Best Party Ever by Stephen Shaskan (Juvenile Fiction). Best friends are the BEST! But WHO is the BEST? Is it Pizza or Taco? The question is debatable! They both love water slides. They both are friends with Hot Dog and Hamburger. In fact, maybe they should have a debate and get their friends to VOTE for who's the best! Can their friendship survive the race for top spot on the popularity food chain? Cast your VOTE!

For a full list of all new items, stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

NEXT LIBRARY BOARD MEETING:

The next regular meeting of the Devils Lake Library Board will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 8 by Zoom. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the Library Director via e-mail at lakeregionpl@gmail.com

Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Assistant Library Director. 701-662-2220

