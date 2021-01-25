COMMUNITY SHOUTOUT: Ramsey County students among UND Dean’s List

RAMSEY COUNTEY — Area Ramsey County students were among the 4,312 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2020 dean’s list.

From Ramsey County:

Madison M. Wood from Crary majoring in Marketing

Jacob L. Dammen from Devils Lake majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Emily Eback from Devils Lake majoring in Marketing

Hunter C. Fee from Devils Lake majoring in Sport Management

Kendra Kremer from Devils Lake majoring in Human Development/Family Sci.

Emily M. Mudgett from Devils Lake majoring in Strategic Communication

Darek Steffan from Devils Lake majoring in Architecture

Ashton Wold from Devils Lake majoring in Marketing

Lauren A. Sampson from Edmore majoring in Music

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.

Congratulations from Devils Lake Journal on your well deserved achievements!

