Food Entrepreneurship Webinar Series Set
North Dakota State University Extension is hosting a food entrepreneurship webinar series in February.
The webinars will be held virtually from 5 to 6 p.m. Central time Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
“This is an excellent opportunity to learn about food entrepreneurship,” says Brooks Warner, the NDSU Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Nelson County.
The topics and presenters are:
Feb. 2: “Learn about disposal options for butcher waste and the process of composting butcher waste” - Mary Keena, Extension livestock environmental management specialist
based at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center
Feb 9: “Diversify your crops: high-tunnel cut flower production” - Esther McGinnis, NDSU Extension horticulturist, and “What to expect with farm-to-school and farmers markets” - Jan Stankiewicz, NDSU Extension community health and nutrition specialist
Feb. 16: “Connecting producers to consumers with local meat” - Travis Hoffman, NDSU Extension sheep specialist, and “Creating your own food product” - Julie Garden-Robinson, NDSU Extension food and nutrition specialist
Feb. 23: “High-value crops research update” - Harlene Hatterman-Valenti, high-value crop production professor, NDSU Plant Sciences Department, and “Notes on fruit production”- Kathy Wiederholt, fruit project manager, Carrington Research Extension Center
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/NDSUsmallfarm. Registration is free.
For more information, contact Warner at 701-247-2521 or brooks.warner@ndsu.edu.