Devils Lake’s Shelby Beercroft makes college Dean’s List

DEVILS LAKE – Devils Lake’s own Shelby Beercroft was recently recognized as being one of the many who was recognized by Dakota College as making the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.

Dakota College at Bottineau recognizes students from the fall 2020 semester for their academic success. This academic success recognizes outstanding students who are investing time, energy and resources to becoming contributing members of society. Dean’s List students maintain a GPA of 3.5 and higher and the Honor Roll recognizes students who have achieved a GPA of 3.0-3.49.

On Behalf of Devils Lake Journal, congratulations to Shelby Beercroft on your achievement.

