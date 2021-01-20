Reclamation Webinar Series Set for March

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

Energy development is one of the leading industries in North Dakota.

“Successful reclamations of lands used for energy development is critical as these lands are often key to the state’s leading industry, agriculture,” says Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “The advancement of reclamation methods and strategies must continue for the sake of landowners, oil and gas industries, and the state.”

To aid that effort, NDSU Extension, Dickinson State University, the Society for Range Management, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality and BKS Environmental are hosting the North Dakota Reclamation Webinar Series.

The webinars will be held each Wednesday in March at 11 a.m.

These webinars will bring together those involved in energy reclamation to learn about new methods and technologies to improve reclamation success.

The dates for the webinars and the topics that will be covered are:

March 3 - Alberta Grasslands perspective on reclamation

March 10 - pipeline reclamation

March 17 - innovative approaches to reclamation

March 24 - using technology to enhance reclamation

March 31 - reclamation to achieve the most bang for your buck

To view a complete schedule and register for the webinar series, visit https://www.ndreclamation.com.

Participants may ask questions during the live webinars. The webinars will be recorded and the recording will be archived at https://www.ndreclamation.com for later viewing.