REA COVID-19 POLICIES AND AMENITIES DEBUT FOR WINTER 2021 HOME HOCKEY

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

New Safety and Fan Experience Policies Set To Begin at Home Hockey Opener

GRAND FORKS- The University of North Dakota (UND) men’s hockey home-opener versus Colorado College is scheduled for Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 6:07 p.m. inside Ralph Engelstad Arena. Approximately 3,000 fans will be in attendance.

Saturday’s game launches the 20h season of UND hockey at the Ralph. New health and safety guidelines and protocols, plus many new improvements have been implemented for the upcoming season:

COVID-19 Safety Guidelines – In preparation for the 2021 UND hockey season, new health and safety protocols are being implemented and these protocols are subject to change during the season. Visit theralph.com/covid for full details and updates as the season progresses.

· Masks: Fans are required to wear a mask or face covering inside REA at all times except when actively eating or drinking in their physically distanced seat.

· Fans are required to conscientiously practice physical distancing, encouraged to frequently wash their hands, and asked to use the hand sanitizers provided within the venue.

· No congregating allowed in the lobby, concourses or common areas.

· Food and drink is available for purchase at concessions, but may only be consumed in physically distanced seating locations.

· Fans who are not feeling well or fans that have been in close contact with someone they suspect may be infected with COVID-19 should stay home and must not attempt to enter the venue.

· A limited number of single-game tickets will be made for sale to general public on Thursday, January 21 at 10 a.m. Visit theralph.com/contact-us/newsroom for more information. To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

· Seating: Those attending hockey games will utilize a physically distanced seating plan with reserved upper and lower bowl tickets this season.

· Student seating: Reserved seating in sections 108 – 109 and 309 – 310A.

· Dedicated cleaning staff will be responsible for sanitizing high touch areas during events.

· Venue staff will wear masks and applicable PPE and will also undergo a health screening at the employee point of entry.

· Bags are allowed, but we highly encourage everyone to leave all bags and purses at home or in your vehicle to reduce interaction time with venue personnel at the point of entry.

· Main, Northwest and Southwest doors remain the public entry points for home hockey games. Gates will remain locked until 1 hour prior to game time.

· No shuttle or private buses will be running this winter season. Uber/Lyft is available.

· Parking: All on-site parking lots, except for designated spots in the Kelly/NE Lot, will be available for anyone attending the game.

New Hard Liquor Policy – For those aged 21 and over, hard liquor and cocktails will be available for purchase at the Hugo’s Lounge and the new Captain Morgan Lounge this season. Reminder, drinks may only be consumed in your physically distanced reserve seat location.

New Student Section Alcohol Policy - Alcohol will be allowed in the student section for those 21 years of age or older.

New Saturday Night Game Time – Saturday night games will begin at 6:07 p.m. this season. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday evenings. All game times subject to change given schedule revisions due to things like COVID-19, television broadcast schedule, etc.

Captain Morgan Lounge – Located outside section 107, this new lounge features hard liquor, cocktails, White Claw and beer.

Sioux Shop – Visit before, during and after home games. Be sure to check out the “Gameday At The Ralph” Bavarian almond-scented candles.

UND Student Slap Shot Concessions Discount - UND students will be allowed to purchase a discounted menu of Slap Shot Grill concession items this season. UND students will simply show their valid UND student ID card at the concession stand to receive the discount.

Gameday App – Be sure to check out the new Gameday App featuring interactive games, special offers, game notes and home/visitor line charts.

For more information on any of the new policies or improvements for the upcoming season at the Ralph, please feel free to contact Jody Hodgson at (701) 777-6633 or jodyh@theralph.com.