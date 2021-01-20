Devils Lake Public Schools updates sports spectator policy

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake School Board has come together in an effort to bring the community to more of a sense of normalcy by updating their school sports spectator attendance policy.

The update, according to the school board, will increase the amount of people allowed to attend games which until this week was restricted to two members of players families.

Superintendent Matt Bakke said the changes have been made thanks to decrease in COVID numbers and the support, patience and understanding of the community.

"We are looking forward to open up for more spectators," Bakke said. "This is something we have been working toward for a while now."

Bakke said that moving forward the community will need to work to follow the updated guidelines put in place which will include spectators wearing a face mask that covers both the nose and mouth at all times, social distancing from other individuals outside of their family or pod whenever possible, practice proper hand hygiene, and refraining from gathering before, during, or after an event.

According to the board, any spectator who does not follow these guidelines will be removed from the event.

In continuing their COVID precautions, the school board said they will not serve concessions at games.

As part of spectator update, the schools will not be issuing vouchers for any regular season events any longer. Spectators are asked to use only door #14 at the Sports Center and the west door at Burdick Arena. Admission fees are $6.00 for adults and $4.00 for students in grades K-12.

More:Letter to the editor: Minot parent disapproves of Devils Lake's games restrictions

The board has set a capacity limit per event venue for the new guidelines and will be strictly followed at DLPS.

Devils Lake Sports Center-750 Spectators

Burdick Arena-750 Spectators

Sweetwater Elementary School-175 Spectators

Central Middle School-380 Spectators

Bakke said the change goes into effect on Thursday, January 21 and families will be sent a letter home with more information.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127. Follow him on Twitter, @KWBOYER_DLJ.