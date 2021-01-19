Public Invited to COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Forum

Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The public is invited to a free virtual forum, “Community Voices: COVID-19 Vaccine,” on Friday, Jan. 22 from noon to 1 p.m. CST. This forum will convene local public health and medical experts to provide information and answer questions on North Dakota’s vaccine rollout and vaccine safety. The meeting will be convened via Zoom, and audience members are encouraged to register in advance at bit.ly/CommunityVoices-Jan22.

The moderated panel will include Dr. Paul Carson, professor at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and director of NDSU’s Center for Immunization Research and Education (CIRE); Kylie Hall, Program Manager at NDSU’s CIRE; and Molly Howell, North Dakota Department of Health Immunization Program Director. Audience members will be invited to submit questions to the panelists. A video recording of the forum will be posted online for free viewing following the event.

“Many citizens have valid concerns about the vaccine, and there is a lot of misinformation circulating on social media,” said Ann Crews Melton, Consensus Council executive director. “It is important for the public to have access to verified information, and to be able to raise questions and concerns with local experts.”

This public meeting is convened by Consensus Council with support from the Impact Foundation. Consensus Council, a nonpartisan, Bismarck-based nonprofit, seeks to facilitate conversations and build agreements that empower people, transform communities, and advance the public good. Learn more about Consensus Council at agree.org.