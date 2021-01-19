NDDOT Seeks Input on Public and Non-Metropolitan Local Official Participation Plan

By: Rebecca Geyer, Guest Writer

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is currently seeking comment on the draft “Public and Non-Metropolitan Local Official Participation Plan” for Statewide Planning and Programming Activities. The intent of this document is to provide guidance in the public involvement process related to NDDOT’s statewide planning and programming activities. Additionally, this document is intended to serve as the guide for involving non-metropolitan local officials and interested parties in the statewide transportation planning and programming public involvement process.

The combined purpose of this document is intended to meet the public and non-metropolitan local government official involvement requirements as prescribed by 23 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 450.210. The public is invited to view this draft on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on the Publications tab at the top, then click on View by Section, and Jump to Section “Plans and Reports”, then click on the “Draft Public Non Metropolitan Local Government Official Participation Plan” link.

Comments on this document will be accepted until 5 p.m. (CST) March 15, 2021 and can be submitted via the NDDOT website, via email to dotplanning@nd.gov with “Public Non Metro Participation Plan” in the subject line, or in hard copy written format to: Rebecca Geyer, NDDOT Planning and Asset Management Division, 608 E. Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

Language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

Translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701)328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127. Follow him on Twitter, @KWBOYER_DLJ.