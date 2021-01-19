HHS Grants for Vaccinations and Assistance for People Suffering from Mental Disorders and Substance Use during COVID-19

Devils Lake Journal

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced today the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a total of five grants to North Dakota health organizations and tribes.

Two of the grants totaling $7,035,100 include:

$6,885,880 to North Dakota Department of Health for immunization and vaccines for children, and

$149,220 to the Family Healthcare Center in Fargo.

The other three grants from HHS totaling $4,445,882 will go toward:

$2,859,649 to the North Dakota State Department of Health and Human Services to provide crisis intervention services, mental and substance use disorder treatment, and other related recovery supports for children and adults impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic;

$1,086,266 to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to address mental and substance use disorders; and

$499,967 to Turtle Mountain Tribe to address mental and substance use disorders during COVID-19.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127. Follow him on Twitter, @KWBOYER_DLJ.