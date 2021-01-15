Virtual Adoption Information Meeting held Feb. 2

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

FARGO – The Village Family Service Center is offering a Virtual Adoption Information Meeting for North Dakota residents.

This no-cost information session will start at 6 pm on Tuesday, February 2. Participants can only attend this meeting virtually.

Discussions will cover types of adoption opportunities, children available for adoption, timeframes, and fees. Time will be set aside for a question-and-answer session. This session will be held via Zoom with Pregnancy and Adoption Social Worker Sarah Flesberg. You can reserve a spot by calling Sarah at (701) 451-4913, or email her at sflesberg@thevillagefamily.org to receive the meeting link and handouts.

The Village provides adoption and pregnancy counseling services across the state of North Dakota. For more information, visit www.TheVillageFamily.org.

