Lake Toyota gives big

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

DEVILS LAKE - Lake Toyota had the opportunity to present a check for over $10,000 to the Rotary Club of Devils Lake in support of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program.

This program is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. The Rotary Club has been sponsoring this program in Ramsey, Benson, Eddy, and Nelson counties since May 2012. Books that come back with incorrect addresses are donated to local schools, libraries, Head Starts, daycares, etc.

LaVae Haaland of the Lake Region Public Library said “We love the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for several reasons: it features great books that are fun to read and encourages children to want to read with illustrations that help in understanding the story, getting a book in the mail is a gift for both children and parents, there is no better way to get children ready for school than by having parents read to them, creating special memories for time spent with loved ones, the books help expand the Library’s collection, and some of the books are bilingual which is a huge plus in allowing the Library to be able to feature these books. The children of Benson and Ramsey County are fortunate that Rotary supports this program from year to year. Extra copies of the books are used for Book Bingo, prizes for Summer Reading, or given to out of town visitors. The kids are always thrilled to get a new book that they can keep!”

Since May of 2012, 2000 children have been registered for the program in the Lake Region and 70,654 books have been given to children at no cost to the families who receive them. Currently, 1194 of those children have graduated from the program, and 806 children are currently receiving books each month. Between 18-25 new children are registered for the program each month!

“This donation will fund half of the program for the Lake Region for 2021. This could not have come at a better time, as our fundraising efforts were impacted greatly in 2020. We were unable to hold our annual spaghetti feed, and ticket sales for our motorcycle raffle were challenging as well. Thank you again for helping provide a great reading and bonding experience for the youth and parents in our area,” said Paul Bjornson, President of the Devils Lake Rotarians.

The check amounted at $10,013.14 will help provide books to 800 kids in the Lake Region for 8 months!

Donations like these are made possible by the customers who purchase vehicles from Lake Toyota. So on behalf of all of us at Lake Toyota, thank you all for helping us pay it forward!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127. Follow him on Twitter, @KWBOYER_DLJ.