ND Country Fest adds Nashville's newest rising star to their line-up

New Salem, ND - The Dakota's largest and the Nation's fastest-growing Country Music and Camping Festival, ND Country Fest announces a huge new up and comer to their line up with the addition of performer Julia Cole joining previously announced Main Stage line up Dusitn Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Little Texa, Diamon Rio, John Michael Montgomery, Leeroy Parnell, Blind Joe, Lake and Lyndale, Braxton Keith, Eric Chesser, Diamonds and Whiskey, Breaking Eight, Brianna Helbling and the Outsiders, Will Dakota and Kimberly Atwood.

Nashville recording artist, Julia Cole, encourages empowering self worth and good vibes to her growing #ColeTeam community. Julia has amassed over 15,000,000 streams, is a CMT Next Artist Discovery, and hosts her own weekly radio shows on YOCO 96.7FM and Twitch. With a musical style that blends authentic country storytelling with a little Houston rhythm and attitude, Julia got her start performing the Star Spangled Banner before her own volleyball games, and was soon performing for NFL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, and ESPN events before crowds of 75,000. She’s since signed to CAA and toured globally in over 10 countries opening for acts like Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown, The Chainsmokers, Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Bruno Mars, and more.

Managed by Garth Brooks very own team, we know she will add a party to the NDCF Main Stage! Check out her current hits “Trust You”, “Side Piece”, and the newly released single “Last Kiss” which is sure to get you screaming #COLETEAM!!! You can find Julia’s music on all streaming platforms and social media @juliacolemusic. TikTok @juliacole_music.

ND Country Fest 2021, July 8-9-10, 2021, is coming in historic fashion and this is shaping up to be ND Country Fest's largest show ever. Already offering the best in Country Music and great camping, making ND Country Fest a vacation destination year after year, ALL the fun under the sun you would want to have, ND Country Fest offers so much more. In 2021, ND Country Fest is also adding a Main Street Market Place for your added enjoyment. Shopping, food, and beverage; the first of its kind ever On-Site Casino brought to you by NDSU Team Makers; and many other activities and services. Plus, to make it even more fun with all these wonderful opportunities, ND Country Fest 2021 is extending their Concert Bowl hours to open at 10:00 am daily.

ND Country Fest is located just west of Bismarck/Mandan in New Salem, North Dakota, at the Morton County Fairgrounds – in the shadow of Salem Sue, the world's largest Holstein. ND Country Fest 2021 is July 8-10, 2021.

ND Country Fest is a huge community partner giving back in so many ways. From volunteers working the event to raise funds for their organizations, to assisting local/regional Nonprofits in exceeding their fundraising goals, to offering Thursday's Festival Show FREE of charge to partner with local 4H and FFA groups to host a donation-only entry fee, to co-sponsoring a huge Raffle along with Action Motor Sports of Mandan raising funds for six area Rural Fire Departments, and more. To date in just a few short years, ND Country Fest has given back in excess of $190,000 in cash and in kind to the region.