Advanced Crop Advisers Workshop Set for Feb. 9-10

North Dakota State University Extension and University of Minnesota Extension will conduct the annual Advanced Crop Advisers Workshop as a virtual event Feb. 9-10.

“This workshop is designed to provide in-depth discussion on selected topics to help agricultural professionals enhance their crop production recommendations for farmers,” says Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist at the Carrington Research Extension Center and workshop co-chair.

Educational sessions during the afternoon of Feb. 9 are:

More acres and less time: How do you address climate weirdness?

What’s old is new again: The art and science of using 2,4-D and dicamba

Managing low-production fields: Soil tests and solutions

Goss’s wilt and other emerging corn diseases

How to break up compaction in no-till and reduced-till systems

Soybean cyst nematode, sudden death syndrome and brown stem rot

Ins and outs of biostimulants

Educational sessions during the morning of Feb. 10:

2021 cash flow and market expectations, and outlook for farm profitability

Biology and management of common ragweed

Uncovering the mystery of mycorrhizal fungi

Is this soybean disease (frogeye leaf spot) only an eye problem?

Natural Resources Conservation Service cover crop producer programs and planting rates

Insect management in soybeans: There are more than just aphids out there

Acid soils, really? Can there be too much K?

Also, the North Dakota certified crop adviser (CCA) of the year will be recognized at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Preregistration is required and preferred by Feb. 4. The workshop fee is $40 per person. Participants must preregister for connection information and links to the event. Visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/CarringtonREC/events to view a brochure with workshop details and to preregister.

CCAs will have the opportunity to receive 4 continuing education units by participating in both days of the event.

For more information, contact Endres or Linda Schuster at 701-652-2951, or Angie Peltier, University of Minnesota Extension in Crookston, at 218-281-8692.

