What’s the buzz from Lake Region Public Library

The Lake Region Public Library will be starting up their book club with Abercrombie Trail on Feb 3 via Zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also a new book display entitled Books to Inspire a New You in 2021.

Out of Hounds by Rita Mae Brown (Adult Fiction). Spring is peeking through the frost in Virginia, and though the hunting season is coming to a close, the foxes seem determined to put the members of the Jefferson Hunt Club through their paces. Sister and her friends are enjoying some of the best chases they’ve had all season when the fun is cut short by the theft of Crawford Howard’s treasured Sir Alfred Munnings painting of a woman in hunting attire riding sidesaddle. When another painting goes missing five days later, also a Munnings, also of a woman hunting sidesaddle, Sister Jane knows it’s no coincidence.

Before She Disappeared by Lisa Gardener (Adult Fiction). Frankie Elkin is an average middle-aged woman, a recovering alcoholic with more regrets than belongings. But she spends her life doing what no one else will--searching for missing people the world has stopped looking for. When the police have given up, when the public no longer remembers, when the media has never paid attention, Frankie starts looking. A new case brings her to Mattapan, a Boston neighborhood with a rough reputation. She is searching for Angelique Badeau, a Haitian teenager who vanished from her high school months earlier.

Pianos and Flowers: Brief Encounters of the Romantic Kind by Alexander McCall Smith (Adult Fiction). In these fourteen delightful tales, Alexander McCall Smith imagines the lives and loves behind some of the everyday people featured in pictures from the London Sunday Times photographic archive. A young woman finds unexpected love while perusing Egyptian antiquities. A family is forever fractured when war comes to Penang, in colonial Malaysia. Iron Jelloid tablets help to reveal a young man's inner strength. And twin sisters discover that romance can blossom anywhere, even at the altar.

Throughout Pianos and Flowers, McCall Smith employs his indomitable charm to explore the possibilities of love, friendship, and happiness.

Till Murder Do Us Part by James Patterson (Adult Fiction). Kathi Spiars can't believe she's found such a good man to marry as Stephen Marcum. Twelve years later, she starts to suspect that he isn't who he says he is. As she digs into his past, she doesn't realize that learning the truth will lead to a lifetime of fear and hiding. (with Andrew Bourelle) Ramp Up to Murder: Brandi McClain, a young beautiful teenager, moves to California from Arizona, to model and live with her new boyfriend, a professional skateboarder. But her perfect life is about to turn on its head. In San Diego, investigators hunt for a missing girl. It’s a case that seems to be plagued by dead ends. But once the truth emerges, it’s more haunting than they could have imagined. (with Max DiLallo)

Miss Janie’s Girls by Carolyn Brown (Adult Fiction Large Print). Miss Janie is at the end of a long and full life, but she has no intention of crossing that finish line until she’s found her girls. It’s been ten years since Teresa and Kayla shook off the dust of Birthright, Texas, went their separate ways, and never looked back. Apart from their foster mom, Miss Janie, they don’t have many fond memories of their hometown. Or of each other. Still, neither can forget the kind woman who opened her home and heart to two teenagers in need.

A Thousand Texas Longhorns by Johnny D. Boggs (Western Large Print). The Civil War is over. The future of the American West is up for grabs. Any man crazy enough to lead a herd of Texas longhorns to the north stands to make a fortune--and make history. That man would be Nelson Story. A bold entrepreneur and miner, he knows a golden opportunity when he sees one. But it won't be easy. Cowboys and bandits have guns, farmers have sick livestock, and the Army's have their own reasons to stop the drive. Even worse, Story's top hand is an ornery Confederate veteran who used to be his enemy. But all that is nothing compared to the punishing weather, the deadly stampedes--and the bloodthirsty wrath of the Sioux... This is the incredible saga of a man named Story. A true legend of the Old West. And the ever-beating heart of the American Dream .

For a full list of all new items, stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

NEXT LIBRARY BOARD MEETING:

The next regular meeting of the Devils Lake Library Board will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 8 by Zoom. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the Library Director via e-mail at lakeregionpl@gmail.com

Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Assistant Library Director.

