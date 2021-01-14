NORTH DAKOTA ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS TO HOST VIRTUAL SYMPOSIUM & EXPO ‘NOURISHING HEALTH’

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

North Dakota – March 2021 – Members of the North Dakota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will join other healthcare professionals virtually for the annual ‘Nourishing Health’ Nutrition Symposium & Expo on March 11th & 12th, 2021.

DEVILS LAKE - The North Dakota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (NDAND) is proud to host the 2021 Nutrition Symposium & Expo ‘Nourishing Health’. The Symposium will be held virtually this year. Annually, NDAND hosts a conference and expo for Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) across the state of North Dakota and once again will open the event to other allied health professionals to participate as well.

The Symposium will focus on a variety of topics that encompass current nutrition and healthcare trends. The overall goal is to help professionals expand their nutritional expertise as well as offer an opportunity to network with fellow healthcare professionals, sponsors, and vendors. The sessions will be led by national and local experts in their field. The expo is planned to feature research poster presentations by students, dietetic interns, faculty, and practitioners, as well as exhibits by various companies, organizations, and NDAND sponsors. Also planned is a virtual yoga event as well as a virtual social!

NDAND will also celebrate March as National Nutrition Month®. This is a campaign created annually by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to promote nutrition education and information on healthful eating along with physical activity. In addition, March 10th, 2021 is recognized as Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day. All Symposium attendees are invited to attend the social event planned for the evening of March 11th to network and celebrate RDN Day as part of National Nutrition Month® as well as well as gain continuing education credits as part of the Symposium.

The North Dakota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, an affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics was established in 1946 and supports over 220 members in the state. NDAND remains the advocate of the dietetic profession, serving the public trough the promotion of optimal nutrition, health, and well-being.

Visit NDAND’s website (https://www.eatrightnd.com ) to register and to view additional information regarding the Symposium events.