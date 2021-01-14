DCB Offers Community Study Abroad Course in Ireland

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

DEVILS LAKE- The Dakota College at Bottineau’s photography program is once again planning a study abroad course in Ireland for outdoor photography. This course is open to community members as well as college students.

The 2021 trip will mark the fourth year for this wonderful class. Clint Saunders, the head of the photography program at DCB started the study abroad course in 2018. The 2020 trip had to be cancelled due to COVID, but Saunders expects a large turnout for the 2021 trip stating, “If travel can get back to normal by September, I think the 2021 trip will be our largest group. Everyone is ready to get out and explore the world again, and what could be a better place to start than in Ireland.” The trip is scheduled for September 5 – September 12, 2021.

DCB photography works with The Institute of Study Abroad in Ireland to organize this trip. “Niamh and John, our hosts in Ireland are simply amazing,” says Saunders, “they are kind, generous, experienced, and take very good care of our students when we are in Ireland. Their ability to make all of our students feel welcomed and safe, is one of the main things that keeps us coming back.”

Students and community members who enroll in this course get access to an eight-week, online photography course on outdoor photography, followed by a week in Donegal in Northwestern Ireland. Donegal is untouched and virtually unexplored; this ruggedly beautiful and remote part of Ireland is known as the Wild Atlantic Way. It’s no wonder Donegal was named the ‘Coolest Place on the Planet for 2017’ by National Geographic.

This photography adventure is for all ages and levels of photography. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or a pro, using a professional camera or a smartphone, you will have a great experience while capturing the beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Each day includes an informal lecture on the history and culture of Ireland along with photography sessions from professional photographers and college photography instructors.

For more information on this amazing experience, details may be found at DCB’s website; www.dakotacollege.edu/ireland