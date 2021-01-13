Giving Hearts Day 2021 rolls out sweepstakes, offers new giving options

Staff Report

Special to Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - For the first time ever this year, Giving Hearts Day (GHD) is hosting a sweepstakes, highlighted by a new 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck as the grand prize. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 8 a.m. (CT), and ending at 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Feb. 11, Giving Hearts Day, the general public can be entered to win one of five prizes:

1. GRAND PRIZE: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, donated by Gate City Bank

2. PRx home gym equipment set

3. $1,000 Catalyst Medical Center gift card

4. Specialized mountain bike, courtesy of VISIONBank

5. $250 SCHEELS gift card

Winners will be announced at 10 p.m. on Giving Hearts Day.

Also new this year, Giving Hearts Day (GHD) will offer the public three ways to support their favorite charity:

1. Financial donations

2. Volunteering (new for GHD 2021)

3. Donating new and used goods (new for GHD 2021)

North Dakota and Minnesota residents aged 18 or older are entered into the GHD sweepstakes by doing at least one of the following:

1. Schedule a donation before GHD or give a gift on GHD at GivingHeartsDay.org.

2. Pledge to volunteer before GHD or on GHD at GivingHeartsDay.org.

3. Pledge to donate a new or used good before GHD or on GHD at GivingHeartsDay.org.

4. Fill out a testimonial before GHD at GivingHeartsDay.org/Sweepstakes.

Each completed action gains a person one entry, up to a maximum of four entries. Completing the same action twice — whether for a single charity or multiple — is still worth only one entry. Visit GivingHeartsDay.org/Sweepstakes for more information and full rules and regulations.

