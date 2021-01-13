Gas continues to rise in North Dakota

DEVLS LAKE – Gas prices continue to rise North Dakota. Prices have risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.20 per gallon this week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 493 stations. Prices in North Dakota are 16.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 24.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

In Devils Lake, gas remains steady at $2.19 per gallon at pumps, falling just short of the national average.

According to price reports, the cheapest station in North Dakota is priced at $1.93per gallon today while the most expensive is $2.64 per gallon, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.93 per gallon while the highest is $2.64 per gallon, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.31/g today. The national average is up 14.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

In Fargo $2.17 per gallon, up 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.11 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in North Dakota and the national average going back ten years:

· 2020: $2.45 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

· 2019: $2.15 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

· 2018: $2.48 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

· 2017: $2.26 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

· 2016: $1.84 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.96/g)

· 2015: $2.08 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

· 2014: $3.18 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

· 2013: $3.12 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

· 2012: $3.28 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

2011: $3.13 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127. Follow him on Twitter, @KWBOYER_DLJ.