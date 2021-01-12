Farmer directs donation to Hope Center

Eric White and Weber Shandwick, Guest Writers

DEVILS LAKE – Local farmer Pam Brekke recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Hope Center.

Hope Center will use the funds to purchase nonperishable food items and personal supplies.

“It is such a blessing to be chosen to receive this Bayer Fund Grant by local farmer Pam Brekke. Hope Center clients and volunteers are always appreciative of the assistance we receive from local farmers to help us continue our mission of demonstrating Christ’s love by meeting the nutritional, emotional, spiritual and shelter needs of others in Ramsey County and the surrounding area.” said, Vavial Jeffrey, Hope Center, Director of Operations.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.

The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”

To learn how you can be an America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com. The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program will kick off on August 1, 2020, and farmers will once again have the opportunity to enroll for a chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.