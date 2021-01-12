Dr. Candelaria Martin named  NDAFP Family Practice Physician of the Year

Devils Lake – In a momentous occasion for the Devils Lake and Lake Region area, the communitiy’s own Dr. Candelaria Martin was named the North Dakota Academy of Family Practice Physician of the Year for 2020. This recognition is given once a year to a physician in North Dakota who shows pride in practicing family medicine.

“It makes me feel honored that I was selected,” Dr. Martin said in a statement to Altru. “There are so many excellent family physicians in this state.”

Brandy Jo Frei, Executive Director of NDAFP said Martin is “unbelievably dedicated to the ideals of family medicine” providing full spectrum care, including high-risk OB, c-sections, end of life care, chronic disease management, preventative health, home visits, virtual visits, neonatal resuscitation, ortho, and trauma

““She cares for the whole family, and knows their medical and social history, many times better than they do,” Frei said.

Martin said she most enjoys getting to know her patients in the Devils Lake area and helping them with medical and mental health.

“I incorporate lifestyle and social factors into developing the treatment plan,” Martin said.

Martin also practices obstetrics, focusing on maternal and child health. She provides contraception management including intrauterine devices and subdermal implant. The graduate of the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences performs numerous procedures, including colposcopy, skin lesion removal, dilation and curettage, newborn circumcision, and other general family practice procedures.

“Every day is different,” Dr. Martin said. “In Family Medicine you never know what you are going to see and the variety keeps things interesting.”

