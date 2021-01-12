DCB Announces High School Photo Contest

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

DEVILS LAKE - The Dakota College at Bottineau’s photography program is pleased to announce the 2021 Annual High School Photo Contest. There will be 25 winning entries with special prizes offered to the top three.

All 25 winning entries will receive a 16x20 inch archival giclee print of their winning photo, and an exhibition in an art show, including an artist’s reception and studio and campus tour at Dakota College. The top three entry prizes include a first-place prize of a Canon EOS Rebel DSLR Camera and lens kit (value $749) and a $500 scholarship. Second and third places include a $750 and $500 scholarship respectively to Dakota College at Bottineau. Scholarships are applicable for full time students at Dakota College at Bottineau.

The contest is open to all high school students and is free to enter. All subjects, cameras, and mediums are accepted in the contest including cell phone photos and digitally altered photos. Entries are due Friday, February 12, 2021 with judging taking place February 26. All photos must be original and created by the student submitting the work. Students may submit up to five images and are encouraged to submit all five. Photography entry details may be found at DCB’s website; www.dakotacollege.edu .

Dakota College at Bottineau offers the only CTE (Career and Technical Education) photography program in the state of North Dakota and was recently ranked as the ninth best photography program in the nation, and number one for value. Students can earn a 1-year certificate or a 2-year degree, through our unique CTE photography program designed to train professional photographers. The curriculum provides real-life in studio and on location opportunities allowing students to create a professional portfolio upon completing the course. Classes are offered in person at the Bottineau campus or online.