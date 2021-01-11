Devils Lake’s Candid Camera: Sports Edition

DEVILS LAKE – Community Member Jolette Korb showed her photo skills this weekend as she captured the spirit of the North Star Vs. Dakota Prairie game. Ms. Korb submitted pictures of Jozelynn Martin JV North Star 9th Grade under the hoop, Danielle Hagler Varsity North Star rebounding, and Tip off for Varsity game to give Candid Camera a special sports feel.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127. Follow him on Twitter, @KWBOYER_DLJ.