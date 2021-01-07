STATE LEADER'S THOUGHTS ON VIOLENCE AT U.S. CAPITOL

Staff Report

NORTH DAKOTA - Following the violence that took place on the U.S. Capitol, North Dakota's state leaders took to the media to give their thoughts on the incident.

Senator John Hoeven issued the following statement condemning the violent attack yesterday:

“America is the beacon of freedom and democracy in the world. That is why it is very important that we have returned to the Senate and House chambers to finish our work. We are a nation of laws and we must enforce our laws. We condemn those who occupied the Capitol and the acts of violence and destruction."

Hoeven said he and the other members of congress were grateful to the law enforcement officials and all those who put their own well-being on the line to defend the nation’s capital.

"We all must be committed to the rule of law and preserving our great democracy for future generations. America will always persevere," Hoeven said.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer issued the following statement on the events:

“The United States of America is the greatest country the world has ever known, but we did not live up to that standard today. The violence at our nation’s Capitol is disgusting. It should never have happened, and we all need to make sure it never happens again."

Cramer said what America saw does not reflect the feelings or actions of the patriotic Americans he knows and serves. He said he believes however, that America is better than its worst moments, and it will not be bullied by a few trying to prevent it from following the Constitution and doing the its job.

"To those who are scared, remain calm," Cramer said. "To those who are angry, know there will be justice. To those continuing to incite violence, leave. You are not welcome here. To all Americans, please join me in praying for our country and finding ways to ensure we emerge from this ordeal stronger than ever.”

Thousands of demonstrators were seen on Capitol Hill in a protest that turned violent as throngs of people pushed past police who were trying to block them from entering the U. S. Capitol building as lawmakers inside debated counting electoral college votes confirming U. S. President –elect Joe Biden’s victory.

A mob was able to breach security and successfully enter the building, where one person was shot and later died. The Metropolitan Police Department later confirmed that three others died as a result of "medical emergencies."

After the incident, 52 arrests were made, including arrests on weapon charges. Police recovered two pipe bombs located near the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee as well as a cooler filled with Molotov cocktails.