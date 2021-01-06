ICE SKATING THIS WEEKEND

Residents of Devils Lake:

Public Ice Skating will be available this weekend at the Burdick Arena on Friday from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Skating will be limited to 50 participants and all participants will be required to wear masks at all times. Rental skates will be available.

