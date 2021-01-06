Sarah Dixon Young

If you have ever had a horse standing on your foot, you know that pushing back won't avail much.

The harder you push the horse, the more pressure he will put on your poor toes. The only remedy is to lead him off, giving immediate relief.

As 2021 begins, it seems we are all longing for relief from illness, discouragement, and wickedness. As we set resolutions, we hope that the good we do will offset the evil in both the world and our own hearts. However, doing good to counteract our evils has about as much impact as leaning on a horse. The evil only pushes back.

John records Jesus describing it this way: “For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come into the light, lest his works should be exposed. But whoever does what is true comes to the light so that it may be clearly seen that his works have been carried out in God.”

We must do truth. It is like taking wickedness by the head and leading it off of our feet. Truth exposes motivations and attitudes. It reveals both wickedness and righteousness.

Revival preacher Roy Hession wrote, “What God says is, he that doeth truth cometh to the light. The alternative that God presents to our doing evil is not doing good, but doing truth; that is honesty with regard to our evil. What God asks first of all is truth, that is plain truthful repentance and frank confession of the sin that has been committed.”

It is easier to shine light on the evils we see in our community, state, nation, and world than it is to allow light into the deep, dark recesses of our own wickedness.

However, that wickedness is crushing our own toes, keeping us immobile and in pain. We can push and shove it away all we want, but that won't change anything.

The only way to stop the pain and paralysis is to let the light of Christ shine on every deed, word, and thought. And when the light exposes us, we must repent.

No excuse suffices. Pointing the finger at others is only shoving at the evil.

When Jesus went to the cities and towns, He had one message: Repent. Take ownership of your own sinfulness when you see it exposed by the Light of the world. Turn away from it as you would turn away from death. That is certainly taking it by the reins and leading it off your foot.

Let 2021 be the year that you do truth to your evils. Read God's Word and allow the light of it to expose the parts of your conduct that you wish would just stay shut in the cabinets of your mind. Pray and ask the Holy Spirit to show you where you need to repent. Don't let the distraction of rooting out evil around you blind you to the pain and immobility of your own wickedness.

And once you have done truth, be willing to walk in the newness of life following the One who is Light, Truth, and Life.